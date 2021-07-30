Maintaining wellbeing in a world of interruption

"With the last year making so many of us overwhelmed, failure to get mounting interruptions under control could prove extremely costly – to both the bottom line and employee health."

From constant e-mails and phone calls to colleagues asking questions and requesting spontaneous ‘quick catch ups’, it sometimes seems like the single most prominent part of work is interruption. Add a pandemic into the mix and new interruptions brought about by remote working – such as Zoom meetings, deliveries and dogs barking – and it can quickly feel like you’re fighting a losing battle.

Data from Berkeley University revealed that on average, interruptions take 23 minutes and 15 seconds to recover from – even if the distraction is only a minute – and the inability to focus on work is directly linked to stress. Stress-related absence soared by 64% last year and almost two-thirds of employees revealed they’ve worked whilst ill during the pandemic.

With the last year making so many of us overwhelmed, failure to get mounting interruptions under control could prove extremely costly – to both the bottom line and employee health.

This lost productivity costs British businesses £143 billion each year – an average of £4,467 per employee - and results in 1 hour 24 minutes of distraction per employee each day. Interruption drains energy, kills creativity and dampens performance, leading to the dreaded brain fog that can be so debilitating.

Answering an unexpected call is perhaps one of the most common interruptions that can disrupt the flow of work. When we shift gears, our mind must firstly stop processing what we were doing before refocusing on the new task. Therefore, even a seemingly quick distraction can totally throw concentration off course. Plus, when we’re interrupted, we rarely go back to what we were doing beforehand.

The pandemic has forced the issue of availability into the spotlight – particularly as firms grappled with making sure client care wasn’t compromised despite the challenges of sudden and enforced remote working. But firms must maintain balance.

At Moneypenny, we talk a lot about availability and making sure businesses are available when clients need them – but there is value in being unavailable too. Businesses need to actively help their employees ringfence time for the quiet head down working that is so important to productivity as well as employees’ feeling of accomplishment and control.

They must also actively promote and support wellbeing – whether that’s through counselling programmes, cooking lessons, financial education, buddy systems or initiatives such as FBC Manby Bowdler’s recent 10-day #techtimeout project - which encouraged staff to simply ‘switch off’ devices for 15 minutes each day.

The last 12 months have been all about business survival and adaptability, but the importance of people and how to protect and nurture their wellbeing and performance must not be overlooked. Interruption is dangerous. It affects concentration, productivity, happiness and health. Companies that fail to address the costly repercussions of interruption will fail to get the most out of their greatest asset of all.