Marketing: Do you have website FOMO?

"Many mortgage brokers spend more on marketing than five years ago but also tell us they are finding it more difficult to generate leads."

If you’re not suffering from fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to lead generation on your website – then you probably should be.

As one of the easiest ways to show you are still ‘open for business’, websites have to be more than just shop windows and are used by the brightest and best marketers to generate leads as well as provide information and support sales and customer service activities.

Live chat is one tool that is changing how firms deliver greater ROI from their websites. Offering a direct line of communication to visitors, it provides an easy and immediate way for people to ask questions and get answers in real time, and on their terms. These people may not have the time to call or email. They could even be multi-tasking making dinner or working from home. Live chat provides an informal and effective way of moving a customer’s journey along, without too much effort from them.

Many mortgage brokers spend more on marketing than five years ago but also tell us they are finding it more difficult to generate leads. Live chat can improve that picture dramatically by turning visitors into leads, tackling obstacles to buy head-on, handling customer care issues and bringing brands’ values to life. Highly trackable, it also provides the valuable data that can be used to improve and prove a website’s effectiveness and performance overall.

Therefore, here are the 10 best ways to use live chat to increase the return on investment from your marketing efforts and get rid of the dreaded website FOMO.

1. Turn static into dynamic

Web visitors have short attention spans. If they can’t find what they want in 10-20 seconds they’ll leave and look elsewhere. A live chat pop up can help to turn that hard earned web visitor into an enquirer - without needing to overhaul your website. Plus it’s more effective than a static enquiry form.

2. Increased lead conversion

The average chat response time is 11 seconds, compared to 2-3 hours for an email. Chat is immediate, driving much higher lead conversion rates. 35% of our live chats result in new business across industries.

3. More happy customers

Live chat increases satisfaction due to its instant and expert responses given. At 83%, live chat boasts one of the highest customer satisfaction rates (Forbes).

4. Doing more

A live chat agent can manage up to three live chats at once, compared to a receptionist handling one phone call at a time. Effective use of live chat can also keep volume away from your phone lines.

5. Choice means convenience

Customers want to talk on their terms. That could be web chat, social media, or SMS and WhatsApp. Having a multi-channel chat option is key.

6. Repeat visitors mean increased revenue

63% of people who use live chat on a site are likely to come back. The more engaged conversations you have, the higher the chances of gaining a long term loyal customer.

7. Integrated user experience

A chat platform should fit well with most websites, CRMs, and Help Desks. This allows you to keep all client data unified to give you a whole client view, while lowering your overall cost.

8. 24/7 lead generation

37% of our live chats now occur outside the standard working day which means people are looking for information and answers outside traditional office hours. Using a mix of humans and bots can transform your business. Pairing chatbots with live chat fills gaps in coverage, whether that be for backup, as the frontline, or weekend support.

9. Increased cross-sell and upsell

Engagement goes through the roof when you acknowledge the visitor with context. For example: a proactive chat suggesting products based on the product they are looking at e.g. if you like this, you might also like this.

10. Supercharged content

One of the most powerful features of live chat is the ability to customize welcome messages depending on the visitor’s location on your site. Just imagine providing a customised proactive message on a blog article or service page that drives conversions.

If you have FOMO when it comes to new business generation and customer care, it’s time to act. Live chat is cost effective, proven and easy to use and could see mortgage brokers dramatically improve the relationship with their client base and increase the new business pipeline.