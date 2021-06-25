Mortgage market continues to thrive as lenders loosen criteria

"The trend of 95% LTV mortgages returning continued in May, and this was supported by three lenders increasing loan to income multiples to help affordability."

What a time to be a broker. Clients are falling over themselves to buy properties. Landlords are looking to expand portfolios, new investors are flocking to buy a rental property, and there’s a wave of remortgages cresting on the horizon. To support this vast array of clients, lenders are also launching new products – and loosening criteria.

Product levels are now returning to nearly pre-pandemic, and this is helping more buyers onto the market. The trend of 95% LTV mortgages returning continued in May, and this was supported by three lenders increasing loan to income multiples to help affordability.

This last point is crucial at the moment. House prices have sky-rocketed in the past year, with most estimates showing a double-digit percentage increase due to the surge of buyers clamouring for outside space. Undoubtably spurred by the increase in savings over lockdown, borrowers now have bigger deposits, but not necessarily more income to match. They are therefore looking to maximise their mortgage to afford the property they want.

WC 3rd May

The first week set the tone for the rest of the month, with three lenders increasing LTV for residential products, and a fourth announcing they were set to follow suit soon. Tipton & Coseley Building Society increased its maximum LTV to 90%, Dudley Building Society launched a 95% LTV product for local applicants, and The Nottingham Building Society re-introduced 95% LTV lending. These all were released outside of the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, however Virgin Money announced it would launch a range of 95% LTV products backed by the government.

In the buy-to-let market, Leeds Building Society increased its maximum LTV to 75% and altered its minimum income requirements to £60,000 for joint applicants, or £40,000 for single applicants on its holiday let range. The rental market has proven to be the bell of the ball recently, with our monthly criteria tracker revealing ‘first-time landlords’ has been brokers most searched criteria in the buy-to-let category in virtually every month this year. Gatehouse Bank appeared to be overwhelmed by demand announcing that, due to unprecedented demand, it was temporarily pausing new applications for buy-to-let products.

Knowledge Bank also added a new lender to the site, with Grosvenor Funding added. The bridging lender specialises in short-term, unregulated finance.

WC 10th May

Another bridging lender was added to the Knowledge Bank vault this week, with Glenhawk’s entire regulated and unregulated product criteria added to the system. These additions are welcome news for those with clients looking to beat the stamp duty deadline. There have been a number of brokers looking to ensure chains don’t break with bridging finance filling the void if someone pulls out.

More lenders increased LTV with Beverley Building Society launching a new 90% LTV product. The mortgage has family-assist arrangements available, as the lender accepts gifted deposits or guarantors. Loughborough Building Society increased LTV, launching a new 95% LTV product.

Alongside increasing LTV, affordability criteria were also being loosened by lenders. Barclays increased the proportion of quarterly or annual bonuses used to support affordability from 25% to 50%. Coventry for Intermediaries also announced it will accept 50% of the average of the latest two years’ annual bonus or 50% of the most recent bonus if lower. It also increased its maximum loan to income (LTI) to 4.49-times income for loans greater than 90% LTV, rather than the previous multiple of four-times income.

WC 17th May

This week more lenders increased LTVs, with Reliance Bank, Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, Mansfield Building Society, Nationwide and Metro Bank all launching 95% LTV products. Interestingly, none of these have used the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, as the scheme is more financially viable for bigger lenders who can process a greater volume of cases. Accord also increased LTV to 90% for those buying new build houses.

To help with affordability, Metro Bank increased its income multiple available for qualified professionals to 5.5 times annual earnings.

Another lender that is experiencing high level of demand in the rental market was Paragon. The lender announced it will exit the second charge market to solely focus on core buy-to-let activities, due to increased demand in the rental sector. The lender said it will honour current second charge applications in the pipeline.

WC 24th May

The last week of the month was a quieter one for criteria changes. Habito returned to lending at 80% LTV in the buy-to-let market, United Trust Bank (UTB) reinstated 85% LTV lending for both first and second charge mortgage lending. Following the trend of the month, Beverley Building Society increased maximum LTV to 95%.

Harpenden Building Society launched a new product allowing them to accept applications for Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor (JBSP) cases.

While the weather in May was a rather gloomy affair, the criteria changes from lenders forecast sunnier times ahead. Lenders are returning to 95% LTV in force, and increasing LTI multiples and this will help some more buyers into the market. With more buyers, brokers can expect business to continue booming and it will be crucial for them to stay on top of the latest criteria changes so they can provide best advice.