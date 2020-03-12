Mr Affordability says: Let technology take the train on let-to-buy

"These cases are also often extremely worthwhile financially, so getting them right and giving the client all the options is very important."

The buy-to-let purchase market is down at the moment and has been for some time, for well-documented reasons. However, the let-to-buy market is still flourishing in some areas.

So, how do lenders assess the ongoing purchase mortgage on a let-to-buy case? As usual, in many different ways!

A recent case study on MBT Affordability showed a range from £136,500 to £446,200 in the amount that lenders were willing to advance. And the bottom figure was from a top three lender!

Some lenders are happy that the existing property will ‘wash its face’ from the rental income perspective, while others take the actual monthly repayment as a commitment. Some lenders have their own calculation for the remaining loan, and some aggregate the two loans on the basis that the property isn't let yet.

The amount a client can borrow also depends on whether the existing loan is on a repayment basis or being remortgaged onto a let-to-buy product on an interest-only basis.

There is clearly a lot to consider, but these cases are also often extremely worthwhile financially, so getting them right and giving the client all the options is very important.

