Practical Protection Podcast: Blood cancer

This week I am joined again by Matt, this time focusing on blood cancer. There are over 100 different types of blood cancer, which can affect people in many different ways. Matt talks through some of the different types of blood cancer in detail and the effects it can have on the body, symptoms to look out for and some of the common treatments that may be available.

There are around 250,000 people living with blood cancer in the UK alone, and there are around 500 children under the age of 15 diagnosed each year.

One person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 13 minutes, which equates to 110 people per day, and 40,000 people per year.

We talk through a case study of a woman who had blood cancer as a young child and has now been clear of cancer for over 20 years. Life insurance was sourced for this client with no issues, but we were left frustrated to find that critical illness cover was not available, with no scope for this to change.

Following on from this we have a brief discussion on someone’s right to forget that they have had cancer, which you’re able to in France and Belgium. This isn’t something that’s done here in the UK, but it’s an interesting concept, it would enable many more people to have options to access the insurance products they want. We discuss why that would be a good thing, and also the knock-on effects it would have across the market.

