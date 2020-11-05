Practical Protection Podcast: Breaking communication barriers

"Statistics show that businesses are losing out on 25% of their customers through a lack of accessibility, estimated to be worth £7billion."

Hi everyone, I hope you found the last episode with our special guest Simoney Kyriakou interesting. We think it’s incredibly important for firms to fully understand where their leads are being sourced from and Simoney provided some great points on why it’s so important to make sure that you are purchasing legitimate enquiries.

In this episode I’m chatting to Ross Linnett, CEO of Recite Me. Ross Linnett was diagnosed with dyslexia at university. With the difficulties that he faced using technology, he had the idea to develop a more user friendly accessibility toolbar. Recite Me enables people to adapt websites to their needs, providing a text to speech function, custom styling features, reading support aids and a translation tool with over 100 languages, and many other features.

I’m quite happy to admit I’ve had a good time playing around with the features. It’s incredible what it can do. I did a three minute video showing how it works on my website, the Special Risks Bureau.

I'm chatting to Ross about why he decided to develop this software and how important it is for businesses and advisers to think about these things. We talk about what it is like when you are dyslexic and how when you are faced with financial documentation, you sometimes avoid those really important conversations and decisions on financial matters, so that you don't have to deal with the paperwork.

The 3 key takeaways:

● How providing accessible websites and services is a legal requirement for UK businesses.

● ReciteMe only requires a couple of lines of coding to be integrated into your website to improve your customer outreach.

Next week I will be chatting with Alison Esson from AIG. We are going to be talking about the different services that are available with the Smart Health support and why value added services are getting so much attention right now.

Once you have listened to the episode don’t forget to claim your CPD certificate at https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.