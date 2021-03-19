Practical Protection Podcast: Don’t forget protection

"Protection has previously been the first building blocks of a financial plan, but is not always seen to be as interesting or ‘sexy’ as other parts of wealth management."

Hi everyone, I really hope you enjoyed our last episode of the Practical Protection Podcast with Matt Rann, in which we chatted about underwriting for protection insurance, with a focus on endometriosis. Hopefully this has shown how common endometriosis really is and some of the ways to go about discussing this.

Roy has his first solo hosting in our latest episode, interviewing Lee Robertson from Octo Members. Roy and Lee have an extensive discussion about a number of things such as protection insurance, wealth management and signposting.

Lee has built the first app-based private community allowing advisers from many areas within financial services to share their knowledge with each other. This focuses on bringing together experts who can discuss best practices, share practical tips for action and generate respectful debate.

Financial planners and wealth managers may not always feel comfortable or willing to find protection insurance for a client, which is why Roy and Lee chat about signposting and how this has been done for many years and can have incredible results. This is a great way of working collaboratively with others to get the best outcome for the client.

Roy and Lee discuss how far the industry has come with more and more women gradually working in protection, but chat about there still needing to be more women with the platform to get their opinions out to others.

Matt Rann and I will be talking about cancer on our next episode, especially bowel cancer. We will be talking about a number of important things such as early warning signs, potential treatments and what this can mean if you are trying to support someone to get protection insurance.

