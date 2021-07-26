Practical Protection Podcast: Gender identity

Hi everyone. Last week I was joined by co-host Roy McLoughlin and we talked about objection handling. I hope it gave you an insight into how best to deal with these situations. Were there any objections we didn't mention that you’ve ever come across when advising? It would be really interesting to find out. We always welcome your feedback or if you have any suggestions for future episode discussions, please do get in touch.

Matt is joining me to chat about accessing insurance when someone is transgender. As with many things, the insurance world has made clear growth in it’s approach to gender, how insurance is underwriten and the applicaion process for people that are transgender. It’s not yet perfect, but it has much improved over the years.

There are approximately 600,000 people that are transgender or non-binary within the UK, making it likely that advisers and insurers will come across this demographic at some point. Although transgender is not a mental health condition, in an insurance application form you may end up having to answer questions as if it is. We offer guidance on how to best talk through this with your clients and how not to always assume someone's gender identity.

I also share a case study, detailing a life insurance and income protection policy for a transgender man.

