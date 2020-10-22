Practical Protection Podcast: I will find you

"We are talking about ways that client's data is sometimes shared, the way that advertising is being used to confuse customers and how this is affecting the insurance industry as a whole."

Hi everyone, I hoped you enjoyed listening to me and my Dad last week, and I’m pleased to report he’s recovering well at home. We hope to get back together again in a future episode for an update on how the surgery went and what effects it has had on his health.

In my latest podcast I am chatting to Simoney Kyriakou from Financial Adviser.

Simoney is on a mission to clear up rogue lead generation firms. From the start we are clear on this, not all lead generation firms are iffy, there are many out there that are completely reputable. As with anything in life you get some good and you get some bad. We’d both be really interested if anyone has had any dealing with any, and what the outcome was? Positive or negative, were you completely satisfied with the service?

I'm chatting to Simoney about the ways that some lead generation firms are behaving, that isn't seen to be the best when it comes to client services. Have any of your clients come to you with concerns over this? We are talking about ways that client's data is sometimes shared, the way that advertising is being used to confuse customers and how this is affecting the insurance industry as a whole.

The 3 key takeaways:

● Some of the key tactics that are used by lead generation firms, to target their audience.

● How client's data can be used and sold once it is with a lead generation firm.

● The responsibility of adviser firms to know the methods that are being used by lead generation firms, especially if they are unregulated.

Next time I will be chatting with Ross Linnett from Recite Me, a communications software that is helping to improve customer's experiences across the internet, with their cloud based accessibility tool. We have recently integrated this software into our website and we see this as a positive step forward in improving the accessibility to our organisation.

