Practical Protection Podcast: Living with a heart condition

Hi everyone, I hope that you found the last podcast useful. We’ve had incredible feedback on the way that Alan was able to describe the differences between percentage and per mille ratings. It was incredible to hear that the podcast is now going to be used in induction training within the industry, as it described underwriting terms and case studies in an easy to understand way.

In this week’s podcast I am chatting to Vicky Churcher, intermediary director of AIG. In 2018 Vicky had a major heart attack, which was a huge shock as she was a regular runner, a vegetarian for most of her life and had a healthy BMI. There was nothing about Vicky that would lead anyone to think that she was at a high risk of having a heart attack.

Vicky talks about what it felt like to have a heart attack, the physical symptoms, and her feelings as everything was happening. She also talks candidly about her discomfort post surgery, something that I do not think many of us necessarily think about straight away.

Vicky also chats about claiming on her critical illness cover and how the additional services offered by Best Doctors have been phenomenal for both her and her family. If ever there was a case study for advisers to be able to use to really express the benefits of value added services to a client, Vicky’s story is a clear choice.

As well as getting back to her usual job role, Vicky is now a counsellor to support people that are due to undergo major heart surgery, which I think we can all agree is an incredibly positive way to focus her energy.

The 3 key takeaways from this podcast are:

1. The types of symptoms that someone can experience when having a heart attack.

2. The importance of using value added services, like Best Doctors, to double check that every part of your medical condition has been thoroughly investigated.

3. A case study arranging life insurance for a client with atrial fibrillation, a history of pulmonary embolisms and mental health.

Next time I will be chatting with Emma Thomson from British Friendly. We will be chatting about Emma's experience being diagnosed with breast cancer and what it was like for her to claim on her insurance policies.

