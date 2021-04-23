Practical Protection Podcast: Menopause, breaking the taboo

"The panel also touched on how we can work to break the taboos surrounding menopause, and in doing so, offer better support to colleagues and clients."

Hi everyone. The last episode of the Practical Protection Podcast concentrated on bowel cancer, with Matt sharing his own personal experience. We really hope this was insightful and allowed you to broaden your knowledge surrounding cancers.

There has been a change of schedule this week as we bring to you something a little different to our usual format. Last week I chaired a panel discussion with the ISC Group, which focused upon 'Understanding the Menopause' along with Sian Fisher, CEO at the Chartered Institute of Insurance, Helen Dick, senior manager of underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows and Christine Husbands, managing director at Red Arc.

This was broadcasted Thursday 15th April and the podcast was recorded from the live panel discussion. We discuss a number of things such as the impacts to a woman's work life, and how employers can ensure they are providing the necessary support. The panel also touched on how we can work to break the taboos surrounding menopause, and in doing so, offer better support to colleagues and clients.

The ISC Group is a business community that provides personal, professional and business development for women in insurance. Initially launched as a network for senior women in the UK, it's quickly developed into a global business community uniting women across the world.

1 in 4 women are going to be experiencing significant menopausal symptoms that may affect their ability to work, their home relationships and possibly also their understanding of financial services and the different decisions that they are making.

Research has shown that 72% of women feel they have been unsupported by their employer whilst they are going through the menopause. The workplace should be an environment where a person can feel supported, which is why it is important for people to have more of an understanding and awareness.

Below are links to resources you may find useful, that were mentioned in the podcast:

• British Menopause Society - www.thebms.org.uk

• Daisy Network - www.daisynetwork.org.uk

• Manage My Menopause - www.managemymenopause.co.uk

• Women’s Health Concern - www.womens-health-concern.org

• Menopause Matters - www.menopausematters.co.uk/forum

You can listen to the episode at https://practical-protection.co.uk/menopause-breaking-the-taboo/.

I will be back in a couple of weeks with Matt Rann and we are going to be talking about neurodiversity and insurance. We will be focusing upon accessibility to insurance in terms of being able to actually engage and process through the insurance journey, and also in the potential policy options that will be available.

Remember, if you are listening to this as part of your work, you can claim a CPD certificate. Once you have listened to the episode, claim your certificate at https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.