Practical Protection Podcast: Protecting your mortgage

In ‘Protecting Your Mortgage’, we are going to be focusing on mortgages, but specifically about the need to discuss protection insurance when a mortgage is being arranged.

Hosting alongside me is Roy McLoughlin, and we had the pleasure of welcoming special guest Andrew Montlake of Coreco, and also the Chairman of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI). Andrew shares with us his ideas and ways in which mortgages and protection products should mix.

One important area we focus on is ‘signposting’ clients to protection advisers, if you find yourself unable to do it yourself, due to time schedule or not feeling confident on specialist cases. We’ll also be discussing tips on when to bring the protection discussion into your advice process and how we can use Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme as a positive example to help explain income protection products going forward.

Next time, Matt Rann will be back hosting with me and we will be chatting about the latest underwriting risk, and what you can do to understand it and help your clients more.

