Practical Protection Podcast: Rehabilitation services in practice

"As an adviser I know about the rehabilitation support that is on offer with group income protection, but do I really know what it is?"

Hi everyone, I hope you found the most recent episode of the Practical Protection Podcast insightful? That mine and Matt’s discussion centred around type 1 diabetes was useful.

This week's podcast focuses on rehabilitation services in practice, and my special guest is Chrissy Clark, head of clinical services at the Health Claims Bureau.

As an adviser I know about the rehabilitation support that is on offer with group income protection, but do I really know what it is? When does it kick in? Who is actually stepping in and giving the support? What does the support look like?

90% of people who get support within 4 weeks of ill health are able to return to work, whereas people that do not receive rehabilitation support within the first 26 weeks of becoming ill, are shown to have only a 5% chance of returning to work, which is just one of the many reasons why it is important to have the support in place early on.

During this podcast Chrissy talks through the process of providing rehabilitation support, how this is carried out, and we also discuss two case studies of people who have received rehabilitation support. One of these case studies really demonstrates the positive impact of early intervention. A client with schizophrenia was able to continue working, requiring some additional support, to prevent the medical condition progressing and resulting in an absence from the workplace. This case also showed how an employer can really make use of the services provided through group insurance, to best support their employees and provide that expert care when needed the most.

You can listen to the episode at https://practical-protection.co.uk/rehabilitation-in-practice/.

I will be back soon, speaking with Peter Maynard from Select X. Our focus will be on how underwriting manuals are developed, how they work with underwriting philosophies and their role in access to insurance.

If you want to know more about how to arrange protection insurance, take a look at my new Protection Insurance in Practice course here.

If you are listening to this as part of your work, you can claim a CPD certificate. These are now accredited by CPD UK, through our sponsor Octomemebers. Once you have listened to the episode, claim your certificate here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.