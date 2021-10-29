Practical Protection Podcast: State of the Nation

"Some of the key areas that we cover are business vulnerability, the impact of Covid, the need for advice and how businesses can plan for the future"

Hi everyone. Last week saw Matt Rann and I focus on lupus, we spoke about some of the more common types and how this can potentially affect a person's access to insurance.

This week, myself and Roy McLoughlin are joined by Jeff Woods from Legal & General, to talk about their State of the Nation report. We talk through the insights that the report gives, how SME businesses are and aren’t engaging with protection insurance and we discuss the findings that only 18% of businesses have life insurance in place, to cover the loss of a shareholder.

Some of the key areas that we cover are business vulnerability, the impact of Covid, the need for advice and how businesses can plan for the future by using things such as business and group protection policies.

The report shows that 75% of businesses have not heard about relevant life insurance or executive income protection, and 84% would like to know more about it, so it’s definitely worth having these conversations with your relevant clients.

Another interesting finding was that 72% of businesses are willing to spend £50 or more per month on cover, over half are willing to spend over £250 per month, and over a quarter willing to spend over £2k per month.

Personally, I like to hear stories rather than statistics, but the report is very interesting and is a good way to build confidence when approaching these topics with your clients.

Next time I have Matt Rann back with me and we are going to be talking about alcohol and insurance.

