Practical Protection Podcast: The terminal illness claims journey

Hi everyone, this week I am extending on the last podcast episode where I spoke to Sue, a Red Arc Nurse, on her role helping people through their work as a value added service to protection insurance.

This week I am speaking with Lindsay Mason, my colleague at Cura, who has been through some significant events this year.

On Thursday 20 August at 8am, you can tune in and listen to Lindsay’s story. Just before lockdown this year Lindsay lost her mum to a long battle with cancer. This was of course incredibly difficult for Lindsay and her family, who then faced more bereavement as the year has progressed.

Lindsay is chatting to me to talk through how this year has been and how it can feel when you are faced with so many significant events in such a short period of time. She is talking about how it felt for her mum to place a terminal illness claim, to have that declined and then how it felt when she helped her dad to put forward a death claim this year. Lindsay also discusses how she was able to access Red Arc Nurses through her insurances and what that meant for her and her family.

Here are 3 key takeaways:

1. The complex emotions that come with making a terminal illness claim.

2. The financial difficulties that a family member can face until a life insurance claim is paid.

3. The practical and emotional support that organisations like Red Arc can offer at the time of a claim and beyond.

This episode could be quite emotional for some people to hear. We are talking about deaths caused by cancer, heart attack and coronavirus, and the feelings and difficulties that a family member can face when these things happen. Even though it can be hard, I think it is incredibly powerful to listen to stories like Lindsay’s, to hear why protection insurance is so important and also how our actions supporting a family during a claim is key to their wellbeing.

