Practical Protection Podcast: Type 1 diabetes

All areas of the body can be affected by type 1 diabetes. Specific complications can occur in the heart, eyes, feet and kidneys, we discuss these and how they can often be prevented by spotting diabetes in its early stages.

3.8 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, with 5% to 15% of those living with type 1 diabetes. In addition to that, there are an estimated 500,000 people unaware that they do have diabetes, which is one of the reasons why it is important for people to know the symptoms so that it can be spotted and treated.

There are a number of specific things that underwriters will want to know when applying for protection in order to offer potential terms. This is things such as a HBA1C reading, we talk about what a HBA1C reading is as well as other key points an underwriter would like to know such as treatment and how well the diabetes is controlled.

We discuss a case study of a client in their early 40’s who is living with type 1 diabetes. This client was offered a number of options, and had life insurance and income protection arranged during the lockdown.

