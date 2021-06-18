The circle of recruitment life

"We can’t always get it right but to remain ahead of the game we have to carry on being proactive, imaginative, selective and diligent in our ongoing efforts."

Despite the UK moving forward from an economic standpoint, glaring issues continue to emerge across a variety of areas in relation to finances, employment statuses and the workforce.

I say this after seeing a feature on Newsnight which highlighted a potential recruitment crisis across the hospitality sector. This outlined how a combination of the pandemic and Brexit have created something akin to a perfect storm for a variety of hospitality businesses. This was supported in data from Caterer.com which showed that one in ten workers have left the industry over the past year. Industry trade body UKHospitality has also estimated that there is a shortfall of about 188,000 workers, blaming the exodus on successive Government lockdowns.

Hospitality is a sector which has been hit harder than most over the past 18 months, and whilst the Covid and Brexit ripple effect will impact some recruitment efforts more than others, this remains an ongoing challenge at the best of times. Here at Countrywide Surveying Services, an ongoing recruitment drive sits at the heart of the business. Our Training Academy is in its 7th year now and during this time we have recruited, trained and delivered well over 200 surveyors into the industry, the vast majority of which are still active to this day.

This is a great source of pride for the business but it comes at a significant cost in terms of time, energy and resources. In light of the many challenges still facing the recruitment process, we were delighted to recently confirm an intake of 29 people into our academy for H2 2021. This follows 20 trainees graduating over the course of year, a further 12 qualifying as AssocRICS in the early part of 2021 and another 13 starting their course in February this year.

It’s always interesting to understand what kind of background these recruits come from. Our eligibility criteria is relatively strict and we do tend to see a good number come through the ranks who have previous experience within an estate agency or have a building surveying or similar property-related degree. However, we consider a range of experience both from a work and life perspective and a few surprises always emerge. For example, in the most recent intake we have someone who was previously a commercial pilot. Let’s hope that this transition won’t be too turbulent and he will graduate with flying colours – apologies, I could not resist.

Recruits undergo a rigorous training programme to arm them with the necessary tools, mentorship and guidance to support them on their journey to becoming AssocRICS qualified. This is not an easy process and they are tested to the max but the support we offer is – I believe – second to none and results in an exceptionally low dropout rate.

Once graduated, we also work hard to ensure we retain those who are demonstrating these skills out in the field. After all, there is little point investing so heavily in their training to not continue investing in their development. It’s the circle of recruitment life. We can’t always get it right but to remain ahead of the game we have to carry on being proactive, imaginative, selective and diligent in our ongoing efforts. Otherwise we will be left with a personnel shortage and an inability to service rising demand, and we certainly can’t have that.