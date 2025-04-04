The importance of technology and data for broker growth

At our annual conference last month at Wembley, Richard Howells talked about our plans for improving the customer experience and broker opportunity using new technology.

We recently announced our decision to partner with Mortgage Brain to develop our own member CRM system. The mortgage sector is evolving rapidly and as the need for more efficient processes and systems increases, so does the opportunity for brokers. While brokers can concentrate on giving the best advice, technology can help with the execution of those decisions and open up the possibilities for delivering broader solutions that may include products such as protection. Technology-driven change will allow brokers to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, maximise the productivity of existing brokers and stay ahead of the competition.

Embracing new technology that can automate otherwise necessary and time-consuming tasks can make a huge difference to the customer experience and allow brokers to focus on higher-value activity, such as highly tailored mortgage solutions and building better client relationships.

Of course, there are several ways a network can help its members to grow and become even more successful. Making organisations more resilient requires a combination of technology, education, and training. In terms of technology, we announced at the end of last year an important new collaboration that will provide our brokers access to systems that will boost productivity and improve their capacity to do business.

Our new system takes the very best elements of Mortgage Brain’s brand-new SaaS CRM Brain platform and introduces a number of additional features for Primis brokers.

We are confident that this new system will offer greater control to brokers and a far better experience for clients, while also providing a comprehensive audit capability for compliance needs. From finding protection providers, cross referring, to evidencing best practise, our new technology will remove a lot of pain and add a lot of value.

Data has a big part to play in this shift too, switching to systems that can harness behavioural data will help brokers to get a better insight into their clients and enable them to give pre-emptive, evidence-based advice that current systems do not have the capacity for.

Put simply, embracing this technology will open up a wealth of opportunities for brokers to grow their customer base, and the sooner the leap is taken the better, or face being left behind by their competitors.

