The trinity of property, technology and the mortgage market

Property, technology and the mortgage market can often form the most effective of trinities and these links have certainly evolved in recent times. I’ve spoken before about how far the relationship has come between technology and specialist lending and this is also evident across other, even more niche areas.

The profile of Green Mortgages has risen hugely in recent times. A greater proportion of borrowers have become increasingly aware of the benefits attached to energy efficiency throughout their properties from a positive cost and environmental perspective. Many of which have been facilitated by a series of tech advances. From solar panels to wind turbines and from heat source pumps through to smart home energy monitors, more and more people are switching onto an array of tech solutions to power their homes whilst reducing their carbon footprint.

With this in mind, it was interesting to read a recent article on Property Reporter from Craig Foster, CEO at LeakBot which investigated why first-time buyers should buy into smart home tech for their first move. This included the following passage which really resonated.

“When looking into smart tech devices, customers should decide on gadgets that can be simply incorporated into the infrastructure of the home but provide the most real-life impact and ultimately make their lives easier. These forms of smart home technology run in the background, requiring little to no input from the owner, yet send actionable and informative insights on the state of their home. These insights allow the homeowner to mitigate the risk of damage occurring in their property which in turn reduces high-cost repairs and undue stress. Homeowners should also be on the lookout for smart tech solutions that not only draw awareness to greater risk to the home but also offer actionable resolutions.”

In theory, you could simply change a few words from this passage and apply it to many areas of our day-to-day lives, the advice process and how we run our businesses.

The successful integration of technology can make a real difference to how we currently live and the tendencies of generations to come. Habits, attitudes and outlooks have inevitably changed over the past 12 to 18 months. Without getting too deep, the realisation of just how precious time and our surroundings are have really come home to roost during the pandemic. And this combination has really emphasised how we all need to work that bit smarter, not harder.

There are a wealth of online apps, tools, solutions and systems now available to help us get to sleep, wake up more rested and everything in between. From an intermediary perspective, the working smarter not harder quest has never been more apparent in the wake of rising activity levels, increased complexity across the market and growing admin/compliance burdens. As a company we are always looking for ways to streamline the application to completion process for our users and working with like-minded service providers who can add real value to any intermediary proposition. Relationships and the tech synergies which link these will become increasingly pivotal in establishing successful working practices across the mortgage sector and a growing number of tech providers like OMS are here to help intermediary firms to successfully bridge this information gap.