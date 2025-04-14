Time to double down on your buy-to-let strengths

In Q4 2024, over 52,000 new buy-to-let loans were advanced, with total lending reaching £9.6 billion - a year-on-year increase of 47.2% by value. Remortgage activity remains the backbone of the sector, but there was also notable growth in new purchase activity, reflecting renewed investor confidence as rates continue to fall and yields begin to recover. The average interest rate on new buy-to-let loans dropped from 5.7% a year ago to 5.09%, while gross rental yields rose to 7%, up from 6.74% in Q4 2023.

Against this backdrop, advisers have a golden opportunity, not just to protect existing income, but to grow their buy-to-let advice business. And for appointed representative (AR) firms within The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, that opportunity is already being embraced.

At our recent National Training Event, Clare Beardmore from L&G Mortgage Club shared that 13.08% of total TRM business placed through the Club in 2024 was buy-to-let. That’s up from 11.71% the year before and notably higher than the Club-wide average of 10.85%. It’s clear our advisers are well-placed to support landlord clients and now is the time to build on that strength.

There are two key groups to think about. The first is advisers who aren’t yet active in buy-to-let or don’t feel confident engaging with landlords. For them, the focus should be on training, development and getting the right support in place.

The second group is advisers who are already active in the buy-to-let space. That’s where our Buy-to-Let Adviser Accreditation Scheme, launched earlier this year, comes in.

The scheme is designed to help advisers upskill, specialise, and deliver outstanding landlord mortgage advice. Developed in partnership with Roger Morris of Chetwood Financial, the initiative provides structured training, practical workshops, and a clear route to recognition. Accredited advisers must already hold Competent Adviser Status in both mortgages and protection, maintain a high quality of casework (with file grades over 80%), and show an ongoing commitment to development.

We’re proud to say that a growing cohort of advisers have already been awarded Accredited status. For those who want to build further excellence in this sector, there’s no better starting point.

Of course, there is always a question that every adviser/firm, can ask themselves, even if they consider themselves amongst the top in their sector: are you making the most of every opportunity?

The profile of landlord clients is shifting. While first-time landlord numbers are growing, there is still clearly a level of caution here given higher upfront costs - including the new 5% stamp duty surcharge on additional properties – but experienced landlords are increasingly active. Many are remortgaging properties held in individual names, looking to extract equity, or expanding via limited companies for tax efficiency.

This means advisers should be proactively reviewing their client books to identify existing buy-to-let customers, especially those with maturing fixed rates or legacy borrowing structures. These clients may not always initiate a conversation, but they’ll welcome it when you do, especially if it leads to more favourable terms, greater tax efficiency, or support in growing their portfolios.

In that context, our growing lender panel provides vital support. We’ve had a number of recent additions to our buy-to-let panel expanding the options available to advisers, particularly for more complex cases involving portfolio landlords, HMO/multi-unit freehold properties, or clients with non-standard income.

But even amongst seasoned buy-to-let advisers, there could still be further opportunities. Not least protection cover and insurance.

It’s easy to focus on funding, but every property investment is also an asset to be protected. The average landlord insurance claim has now risen to £7,000, more than double what it was just a few years ago. Water damage, storm and flood incidents, and liability issues are all on the rise. And yet, too often, advisers don’t discuss insurance with their landlord clients unless prompted.

That needs to change. Every buy-to-let advice conversation should include a review of the client’s insurance and protection needs—not just for the mortgage but for the property, and the individual themselves. That includes buildings and contents, landlord liability, rent guarantee, legal expenses, and portfolio-wide solutions for professional landlords.

Not only does this better serve the client, it deepens the adviser relationship and opens up new recurring revenue opportunities. And with many insurers now keen to support advisers in this space, there are more options and resources available than ever before.

Ultimately, the strength of our firms in buy-to-let is no accident. It’s the result of knowledge, dedication, and a willingness to go the extra mile for clients. But the market is evolving, and to stay ahead, advisers must continue to evolve too.

Whether that means upskilling to become active, seeking accreditation to enhance the offering, reviewing your existing client base, or incorporating insurance and protection more consistently into your advice model, now is the time to act. Buy-to-let remains a critical area of opportunity, and with the right support, advisers can ensure they are fully equipped to succeed in it.