VAR vs AVMs: why clarity and application is the key to tech success

Who knew that technology and three letters could generate such a volume of headlines, vitriol and debate? No, I’m not talking about AVMs, I’m referring to VAR.

For those who don’t know what VAR is, here’s a brief Wikipedia description: "The video assistant referee (VAR) is an assistant referee in association football who reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and headset for communication specifically in order to minimise human errors causing substantial influence on match results.

"Following extensive trialling in a number of major competitions, VAR was first written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018. Operating under the philosophy of "minimal interference, maximum benefit", the VAR system seeks to provide a way for "clear and obvious errors" and "serious missed incidents" to be corrected."

So, is everyone clear on that?

Probably not, and therein lies the problem. Clarity and application.

Technology is being utilised positively in many shapes and forms across a plethora of sporting arenas. In terms of performance, it can allow medical staff to better monitor and treat injuries. In terms of recruitment you only have to read or watch Moneyball to appreciate the difference it can make, and in terms of integrating this successfully into the game itself, cricket is a great example of how technology can add to the spectacle for both viewers at home and for those in attendance.

Improvements in the relationship between technology and football still has some way to go as debates surrounding VAR seem to rise to the fore in vast majority of games. In many ways this is a similar path to that trodden by technology and the intermediary market as there was a distinct reticent to really embrace technology for a long time.

Then there was the successful introduction of goal-line technology which has to go down as a great success in combating one of the simplest yet most influential and potentially costly decisions. This success was down to simplicity and consistency. When you compare this with the many variables and interpretations currently associated with VAR, it’s little surprise that the application of such technology will take longer – if ever – to find a happy medium which will satisfy managers, players, officials and spectators alike.

OMS has been built by brokers for brokers and we understand the nuances of the advice process. So, when we speak to brokers about our system – and mortgage tech in general - simplicity, consistency, clarity and application are always at the heart of these conversions. Many technological solutions like VAR are great in theory. The problem is that theory often doesn’t cut it in the real world and it’s always the people with the practical knowledge and experience who have the ability to make the theory come to life. So, maybe it’s time for some real football experts to get their hands on VAR and make it a product which works with the beautiful game, rather than against it.