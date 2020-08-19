Why all AR firms should regularly review their network offering

"I know that some received little communication during the three-month period and there was a feeling they were being left to their own devices."

“Some people worked out during lockdown that they lived with a git.”

The insightful words of my colleague, Simon Jackson, reflecting on factors driving the post-lockdown bounce.

Simon, SDL Group COO and the boss of SDL Surveying, uttered this clear and frank line during a recent podcast held by the Mortgage Market Alliance (MMA) when asked to give his thoughts on why the housing/mortgage market might have seen such a spike in demand/activity post-lockdown. Readers will, I’m sure, recognise the sentiment.

For some, lockdown acted a little like an elongated Christmas holiday, whereby you end up spending far more time with people in your household than you would normally. All advisers are probably acutely aware that post-Christmas there tends to be a spike in activity, as relationships change, some couples go their own way, and such change drives house purchase and remortgage activity.

Post-lockdown that feeling of containment and perhaps the resentment it might foster is likely to have been exacerbated to the nth degree. Not only did householders realise they might be living with a ‘git’ but they’ve probably had to spend a much greater amount of time with them, and making that change in relationship dynamics work.

I think there is a parallel to be drawn with some mortgage/protection advice firms throughout lockdown and beyond, particularly appointed representative (AR) firms who are likely to have called upon the support, resources, contingency plans, and growth opportunities, which their network should have been supplying them in such a testing period.

Going into lockdown, and working through it, one of our key aims wasn’t just working to ensure our member firms had as close to a ‘business as usual’ experience from us, or keeping the wheels of our operation turning even if colleagues had to work remotely. It was also a priority for us to keep our member firms ‘connected’ with increased communications and remote gatherings. We worked daily to make sure that our firms had an unrivalled level of access and support.

A large volume of member feedback tells us that this was very much appreciated, whether it was an e-mail update, or access to our coronavirus support centre, or the online webinars we built and rolled out. The fact of the matter is, not all AR firms were that fortunate with their network’s levels of innovation and support – I know that some received little communication during the three-month period and there was a feeling they were being left to their own devices.

I wonder if, like those consumers Simon referenced, a significant proportion of AR firms have started to see that lack of proactive support in an ‘hour of need’ as an indication of their worth and importance to their network. Did you get the engagement and support you deserve and expected?

Certainly, our own recruitment experience since lockdown is that a large number of AR firms have bit the bullet, in terms of deciding to move on from the relationship they were in. Many were doubtless considering a new home for their mortgage broking business, and it had taken the pandemic and lockdown to motivate them to make that break.

Irrespective of the Covid-19 experience, my view is that all AR firms should regularly review their network offering, the proposition that is being delivered, and whether it meets their expectations. None of us deserve to be unhappy in relationships – and that goes for business too.