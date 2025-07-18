Why brokers must be educators on the Renters’ Rights Bill

The Renters’ Rights Bill is about to reshape the UK’s rental market in ways many landlords haven’t yet begun to grasp. And that matters. Not just for them, but for every broker and lender who works alongside them.

This legislation is not another policy tweak. It’s a structural overhaul. Understanding what’s coming is essential, because the landlords we all support will need more than just lending options. They’ll need perspective, direction and support they can act on.

That’s why we brought brokers together with the National Residential Landlords Association and Pegasus for a Broker Pulse session in London, to get under the skin of the Bill and what it really means for landlord strategy.

The changes ahead

At its core, the Bill aims to rebalance the landlord–tenant relationship. No-fault evictions are set to be removed. Fixed-term tenancies would be replaced with rolling contracts. Landlords would need to register on a national database and resolve disputes through a new ombudsman. There is also a clear focus on property condition and energy performance.

All of this points to greater regulation and a shift in expectations. Landlords will need to take a more structured, more accountable approach. Many will have to invest. Some will need to rethink how they operate.

And those decisions are already being made.

Landlords are acting now

At the session, Mark Long from Pegasus noted that 14% of landlords have already sold a property in response to regulatory change. That is not speculation. It is real, measured behaviour in anticipation of what’s coming next.

We’re seeing landlords take very different approaches. Some are stepping back. Some are stepping up. But almost all of them are looking for guidance. That’s where brokers can make the biggest impact, going beyond sourcing funding, and offering a clear view of the bigger picture.

Mark’s insight pointed to a clear pattern. While some landlords are exiting, this isn’t always a retreat. It’s often a reallocation. Brokers should be helping clients assess whether certain assets still meet their long-term goals, and where capital might be better deployed. The best opportunities may not lie in holding on, but in repositioning with intent.

Many landlords are asking whether their portfolios still work. Some are reducing exposure. Others are investing in upgrades to futureproof their assets. This is the moment for brokers to engage at a deeper level, helping clients to weigh options, model outcomes and avoid short-term reactions.

The clarity brokers can bring

At the session, Chris Norris from the NRLA made it clear that landlords are concerned. They’re unsure about what the changes mean for them and how soon they’ll need to act. Some feel they’re being pushed into decisions without enough information.

Chris was also clear that much of the anxiety stems from misunderstanding. Brokers don’t need to be legal experts, but they do need to provide measured interpretation. That means helping clients avoid rushed decisions, identify where they can plan in phases, and stay calm when the headlines feel anything but.

It’s a strategic conversation. Landlords need brokers who understand the direction of travel and can bring a sense of structure to what happens next.

That means interpreting what this Bill means for strategy, helping clients understand where they stand, where the risks lie, and where they might find opportunity. That was the focus of our recent session - giving brokers space to think beyond the legislation and into the client conversations that matter.

Finding the opportunity in change

The Renters’ Rights Bill is going to reshape the rental sector. There is no question about that. But with change comes opportunity.

This is where trusted advisers are made. Not in the comfort of policy certainty, but in the middle of market change. Brokers who lead now will build the relationships that last well beyond this Bill.