Why EPCs should be at the heart of every buy-to-let conversation

I’ve had countless conversations over the years with a wide range of advisers across the UK where three simple letters – EPC – were not even an afterthought, let alone a leading factor in the discussion. But times have changed. Today, EPCs are being proactively raised with increasing frequency and not just between lenders and advisers, but also between advisers and their clients. No longer buried at the bottom of letting listings or mentioned only in passing during mortgage applications, EPCs have become a focal point within the buy-to-let market due to rising energy bills, regulatory reform, and growing tenant scrutiny.

That said, this remains an area filled with grey areas for landlords, many of whom feel they’re being asked to make costly decisions against uncertain regulatory timelines. For advisers, that means navigating shifting expectations with clients who are understandably cautious. But amid the uncertainty lies real opportunity, especially when specialist lenders go beyond simply offering products and instead support the full journey.

One major shift to be aware of is the overhaul of the EPC system itself. The 15th of June 2025 saw the introduction of RdSAP 10 which is one of the most significant updates to the way domestic energy assessments are calculated in over a decade. The revised methodology is expected to deliver greater accuracy and reflect how homes are actually used, a change that may cause EPC ratings to rise or fall depending on property type and usage.

And while proposed regulations requiring all new tenancies to meet an EPC ‘C’ rating by 2028, and all PRS properties by 2030, remain under review, they are already reshaping lender risk appetites. Research from Cotality UK found that many buy-to-let lenders are planning for the regulatory future now, with some already factoring environmental risk and EPC trajectories into lending decisions.

This brings us to the growing importance of green mortgage propositions and what they can realistically deliver. As a lender, we have been active in the green mortgage space for a number of years now and our EPC Saver range was designed with pragmatism in mind: giving landlords not only a mortgage, but the insight and support to plan meaningful energy upgrades.

Borrowers using our EPC Saver can access a free EPC Plus survey through Vibrant Energy Matters, which goes far beyond the standard assessment. It includes a home visit, a personalised improvement roadmap, estimated upgrade costs, and the option for ongoing support. To help fund the improvements, the products also come with a cashback incentive, available whether landlords use Vibrant’s contractors or not.

This structure gives landlords flexibility, meaning they can decide how to approach improvements and when, while still working toward the long-term goal of better EPC performance.

For portfolio landlords in particular, this is an opportunity to take a proactive stance. Many are already reassessing yield potential, tenant appeal, and long-term profitability by evaluating how well their properties align with future regulation, meet growing tenant demand for energy efficiency, and deliver lower running costs. Looking ahead, properties with higher EPC ratings are also less likely to encounter refinancing barriers, as more lenders begin to factor environmental performance into their criteria.

Whether landlords choose to act now or gradually, the key is having options. It’s not about scare tactics or over-engineering, it’s about helping landlords adapt sensibly, sustainably, and in a way that ensures they stay in control of their portfolios.

Brokers who feel confident talking about energy performance, financing options, and the practical steps landlords can take to adapt will be best placed to support clients aiming for long-term success in a changing market. And it’s a conversation that I, and the wider team at Foundation Home Loans, are always happy to have.