Why home condition conversations matter 

The homebuying process is a constantly evolving entity with many nuances attached, some more noticeable and high profile than others. One underlying factor which may sometimes go under the radar involves homebuyer needs, experiences and their attitudes to risk.

Risk appetites are not always easy to chart, as these will inevitably vary depending on the buyer, the property, financial circumstances and individual approaches. However, there appears to be an increasing swell of interest and intent regarding greater information and insights into the condition of properties at the pre-purchase stage.

According to Compare My Move, enquiries for Level 2 and Level 3 home surveys rose by 83% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. Level 2 surveys, in particular, accounted for 81% of instructions, indicating widespread consumer demand for greater clarity before purchase decisions are made.

This behavioural shift also reflects findings from our Home Survey Trends Index earlier in the year which found that 15% of homebuyers instructed a home condition survey in Q1 2025, a significant rise from 10% in Q1 2024.

From an intermediary’s perspective, it’s important to recognise how this change in behaviour intersects with advisory conversations. While product selection remains a core part of your role, adding guidance on property condition enhances client protection and long-term satisfaction.

Surveys don’t just inform buying decisions, they can have a financial impact. The Compare My Move’s study also revealed that 35% of buyers who instructed an independent surveyor were able to negotiate a reduction in purchase price, with average savings over £6,390.22. In a market where affordability is under pressure, this becomes a useful lever in the negotiation process.

Common defects uncovered by surveyors include roof and electrical problems, both cited in 32% of reports, and damp issues in 22%. These are not minor inconveniences, they can significantly affect the cost of ownership and may even delay completion if left unaddressed.

There’s also growing public support for structural reform. Additional data for Compare my More outlined that more than half of people in England and Wales (52%) believe sellers should commission a survey before listing, similar to the system already in place in Scotland. Among those in favour, 76% said it would provide clearer insight into the property's condition earlier in the process. These preferences point to a demand for greater transparency and could reshape how transactions are structured in future.

This raft of data highlights a shift toward a more informed and considered buyer mindset, but the fact remains that, due to the scale, complexity and financial implications, a huge number are still looking to advisers for expert guidance on key decisions. For intermediaries, this represents an opportunity to add meaningful value. Recommending a home condition survey can reduce risk, support stronger negotiations, help clients avoid unforeseen issues, generate long-term confidence in their decisions and lead to a more straightforward and transparent purchase process.

As buyer expectations continue to evolve, those advisers who actively raise the importance of surveys will stand out. Demonstrating this level of care and foresight can only strengthen client relationships and set a clear professional standard in what remains a highly competitive market.