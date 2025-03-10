Why team restructure will deliver benefits for brokers

"Every lender talks about the importance of working closely with brokers, but words alone don’t cut it. Brokers are quick to spot the difference between promises and action."

What makes a lender stand out? For those outside the industry, it might seem like it all comes down to one thing: rates. But ask any broker, and they’ll tell you - it’s about much more than numbers.



The team you work with, and how they support you, often matters just as much, if not more. In fact, some brokers actively avoid certain lenders, no matter how competitive their rates might be, because they value trust and consistency over pricing alone.



That’s why having the right team - and the right structure - is so important. At Hampshire Trust Bank, we’ve started 2025 with a new approach to our business development team, introducing a four-tier structure designed to strengthen support for brokers.



This isn’t just an internal change - it’s a shift that I believe will bring real benefits to brokers and perhaps even set a new standard for the industry.



A clear path for growth

One of the most significant benefits of this restructure is the clear career progression it offers. When team members know exactly how they can develop and grow, it motivates them to excel.



We’ve always prided ourselves on having a talented business development team, and this new structure allows us to nurture that talent further. It gives our team members the opportunity to refine how they support brokers, while also building their own careers.



For brokers, this stability is invaluable. A consistent, knowledgeable point of contact - someone who understands their business and clients - makes all the difference. By creating opportunities for our team to grow within HTB, we’re ensuring brokers can build long-term, trusted relationships with the people who support them.



Bringing in fresh talent

Another exciting change is the introduction of an entry-level business development executive (BDE) role. This position opens the door for new talent to join the sector, providing a starting point for individuals who may not have direct experience but have the skills and drive to succeed.



Few people grow up aspiring to work in mortgages, but the reality is that this industry offers incredible opportunities to make a difference. Whether it’s helping someone secure their first home or supporting clients through complex cases, the work is both impactful and rewarding.



New talent also brings fresh ideas. Their creativity, curiosity, and energy can challenge established ways of working, leading to better solutions for brokers and their clients.



Relationships are everything

In specialist lending, relationships are the foundation of success. Complex cases often require a nuanced approach, and brokers depend on trusted business development managers (BDMs) to navigate challenges and find solutions.



When a BDM moves on, brokers often follow - such is the strength of these relationships. By creating a clear career path for our BDMs within HTB, we’re not only retaining talent but also ensuring brokers can continue working with the people they trust. That continuity benefits everyone involved - brokers, lenders, and most importantly, clients.



Turning talk into action

Every lender talks about the importance of working closely with brokers, but words alone don’t cut it. Brokers are quick to spot the difference between promises and action.



This restructure reflects our commitment to collaboration. By investing in our team, we’re strengthening how we support brokers and ensuring we’re better equipped to deliver for clients.



Whether it’s creating opportunities for seasoned professionals or welcoming new talent, investing in people is the best way to ensure success - for brokers, lenders, and borrowers alike.