FRA20 - 11 questions with... Paul Kelly, Uinsure

2020 marks the eleventh year of the Financial Reporter Awards - and, with 10 working days to go until the voting closes, we’re firing some quick questions at some of our past winners to find out what #FRA20 means to them (and why you should vote!). Today we have Paul Kelly, chief product officer at Uinsure...

1. What award would you like to win this year?

We would be over the moon to win the GI Provider of the Year - we’ve won for the last 5 years, and we’ve done some even more amazing things this year!

2. Why should advisers make their voice heard in the #FRA20?

It’s fantastic to raise awareness of the industry and get everyone involved!

3. What would winning a Financial Reporter Award this year mean for your business?

This would mean so much for us, and be a great endorsement of all the hard work we do to make advisers' lives easier when offering GI to clients.

4. What would your dream awards party theme be?

It’s got to be unicorn themed for sure, we’ve got to keep Ewan Shaw happy! [See here for the glorious Ewan Shaw...]

5. On Twitter, we’re running the #FRAChallenge, where we challenge our followers with a new question each week - for example, what your ideal ‘walk on’ song would be if you won an award. What would you pick?

Rolling Stones, Start Me Up...

6. And while we’re on music, what song would you pick for the end of the night?

...and Sam Fender's Hypersonic Missiles.

7. Imagine you’ve won and we want to buy you a drink to celebrate - what are you having?

Serve up a Manhattan over here!

8. If we were to add a ‘Best Dancer in the Industry’ award, who would you nominate?

David Smith, our chief innovation officer!

9. And what are your post-party rescue remedies?

Full fat Coke, ibuprofen and salt and vinegar crisps.

10. If you were to nominate another business or individual for an award this year, who would it be and why?

James Lucas for being such a stand-up guy and giving us a great party each year.

11. In 11 words or less, why should people vote for you in this year’s Financial Reporter Awards?

We’re not a one-trick pony, you’ve not seen half yet...

If you'd like to vote in the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards, please go to www.financialreporterawards.co.uk - make your voice heard!

Voting closes 3rd April 2020.