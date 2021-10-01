360 Dotnet launches new ID verification and AML checks

"This new proposition will enable advisers to combat fraud, offer even better data security and speed up client transactions."

360 Dotnet’s end to end practice management system, 360 Lifecycle, now offers digital document identity verification and AML checks thanks to a new partnership with digital identity experts GBG.

Advisers will now be able to record and electronically identify clients by sending them a link, enabling them to verify themselves by taking a photo, or uploading a picture of their passport or driving licence. Advisers will also be able to check and prove a client resides at their permanent address, investigate any PEP’s and sanction hits and identify if they are on the electoral register.

These two new features will help reduce the risk of fraud and increase security and trust for clients, as well as reducing unwanted time delays by speeding up client on-boarding.

Ozgur Unlu, managing director of 360 Dotnet, said: “We are committed to continually investing in our technology to improve our offering through 360 Lifecycle to our financial adviser businesses. This is an exciting new phase for 360 Dotnet as we grow our technical capability. We are doing everything we can to empower our advisers to transact business more efficiently. This new proposition will enable advisers to combat fraud, offer even better data security and speed up client transactions. This latest integration is very much in line with our commitment to let advisers that embrace technology, benefit from a streamlined process with their clients.”

Andy Chrascina, commercial director of GBG, said: “360 Dotnet is focused on using technology to deliver a quality service to both advisers and clients. This commitment to service excellence meant it was determined to partner with a digital identity expert. Adding our document and data verification solutions to its portfolio will ensure they can drive a much quicker, safer and secure on-boarding process.”