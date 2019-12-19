5,000 brokers register for Accord's free education resource

"The Growth Series will continue to evolve in 2020, with lots of new topics to cover as well as some exciting extensions"

Accord has announced that 5,000 advisers have now registered for the Accord Growth Series, its free education resource.

The toolkit of guides, blogs and podcasts launched in April 2018, offering help on the support functions needed to establish and maintain a profitable business operation such as SEO, social media, marketing and HR.

The content now covers a much broader range of areas including advice on how to enter new markets, tips on maximising client retention and the latest series of resources on selling protection.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord, commented: “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and to have reached so many brokers through the content we’ve created. The wealth of information now available means we know have an incredible resource which brokers love and the market recognises as one of Accord’s real differentiators.

“The Growth Series will continue to evolve in 2020, with lots of new topics to cover as well as some exciting extensions of the service which will continue to support advisers as they develop their business models to fit a changing market.”