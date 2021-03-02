FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

67% of those accessing advice share same adviser as their parents

Rozi Jones
|
2nd March 2021
Mum family child save saving pig pension money
"It appears the Covid-19 pandemic has been a contributing factor in bringing families together to talk more openly about their futures, consider their financial goals and begin planning accordingly."

67% of people whose parents have an adviser also use them, suggesting a huge potential for advisers to target different generations within one family, according to new research from Prudential UK.

Two-fifths (43%) of respondents said they would feel relaxed about using the same adviser as their parents, while a third (34%) said they would trust them and they’d feel relieved.

The report also found that respondents favoured instructing advisers for their distinct needs, in place of shared family-wide goals. This perhaps suggests why the report also showed that 49% of those who have used the same adviser as their parents prefer to pay for the financial advice separately.

Despite the need for a tailored approach to advice, the study pointed to a broadly positive approach to discussing finances openly within the family. Almost half 47% admitted to ‘talking openly to each other about finances’ with only 7% revealing they ‘don’t trust their family members’.

An unexpected windfall (24%) receiving an inheritance (24%) and preparing for retirement (23%) are the key scenarios most likely to prompt consumers to seek advice from a professional financial adviser.

Vince Smith-Hughes, director of specialist business support at Prudential UK, said: “Families are becoming increasingly aware of their legacy and wealth transfer. It appears the Covid-19 pandemic has been a contributing factor in bringing families together to talk more openly about their futures, consider their financial goals and begin planning accordingly.

“Our report also highlights how, especially for the younger generations, the need for financial support and guidance is most pronounced. It is hugely encouraging that many people are seeking the services of the same financial adviser as another family member at some stage during their life. And, with around 86% of those seeking advice actively doing so in the last five years, it seems the value of advice is increasingly being understood.”

“But clearly there is still room for improvement as around a third of people don’t currently have a ‘family adviser’ and, with £5.5 trillion set to pass to the next generation over the coming years, this is an issue that advisers must help to tackle.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.