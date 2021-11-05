73% of clients want remote advice from their adviser post-pandemic

"The majority of clients now want to use tools like video calls for consultations and will be seeking ongoing flexibility in how they interact with their adviser."

Nearly a third (31%) of advised individuals said they used remote advice channels for the first time after the country first entered lockdown in March 2020, new research from abrdn shows.

The largest shift in pre and post-lockdown behaviour was seen among those aged 66 and above. Here, more than a quarter (28%) reported using remote options for the first time – a 200% increase from the 14% that said they were already using remote options before the pandemic hit.

While the use of remote options like video calls is likely to have been driven by the constraints of lockdown, clients are now more receptive to remote advice channels and are seeking ongoing flexibility in how they engage with their adviser.

More than half of advised individuals (56%) are now happier than they were before the first lockdown to receive advice remotely, prompted by greater familiarity with digital tools like Teams and Zoom (57%), and the convenience and efficiency it offers their lifestyles (47%).

And, going forward, nearly three-quarters of clients (73%) want an element of remote advice from the adviser. More than half (51%) want a mix of in-person and remote advice, with just 20% wanting only face-to-face interaction.

Alongside a change in attitudes to remote advice, abrdn’s research also revealed that more than a third (35%) of individuals now contact their adviser more frequently than they did before March 2020.

When asked why, clients pointed to more complex financial needs (47%) and a greater appreciation as to the value of advice (56%) – the latter of which rose to 61% for clients who said they currently speak to their adviser more than once a month.

Noel Butwell, CEO of adviser platforms at abrdn, said: “The pandemic has accelerated a shift away from the traditional formats of giving and receiving advice.

“While in the past face-to-face meetings were the norm, these findings show the majority of clients now want to use tools like video calls for consultations and will be seeking ongoing flexibility in how they interact with their adviser.

“Advisers are no strangers to tailoring their approaches to meet clients’ specific needs, and we know the advisers we work with are continuing to offer a remote advice service for clients who want it.

“This is a win-win for everyone. Clients benefit from bespoke interactions that suit them and their schedule, while the speed and convenience can help advisers increase capacity and drive efficiencies by cutting down on factors like travel time and cost.

“Ultimately, it can even help tackle the advice gap – increasing the accessibility of advice by making advisers easier to reach for clients who are time-poor, and enabling advisers to maximise the number of clients they can support, wherever they are based.

“The advice sector has more than proved its worth during the disruption of the pandemic – helping clients adapt to challenging circumstances, and providing invaluable reassurance and guidance.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to see this translate now into closer adviser – client relationships.

“When it comes to building on these relationships, having support from technology will be key. The right platform technology can help advisers deliver insightful, high quality advice at every life stage, and provide tools to help simplify complex financial situations to help give clients peace of mind.”