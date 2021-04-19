ABI launches mental health training platform with Rightsteps

"Mental health issues are a growing problem and our research indicates that levels of stress and anxiety have risen since the start of the coronavirus outbreak."

The Association of British Insurers has launched a mental health training platform in collaboration with employee health and wellbeing specialists, Rightsteps.

The three courses aim to help advisers improve the level of understanding of mental health and support them when engaging with customers.

'Introduction to Mental' Health offers an overview of common mental health conditions, their main symptoms and how they may affect individuals.

'Effective Communication' provides useful skills and strategies for promoting open, honest and effective conversations, including with individuals who are experiencing high levels of distress.

'Individual Vulnerability & Crisis Management' helps advisers confidence and improved communication skills that will help them to respond safely, appropriately and confidently to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

In September 2020, the ABI launched Mental Health and Insurance Standards to provide better support for customers with mental health conditions when applying for health, travel or protection insurance, and a customer-facing insurance and mental health guide with Mental Health UK was also created as part of this. The Standards also offer clear guidance to insurers in supporting those with prior or existing mental health conditions when they seek insurance cover.

This new e-learning platform builds on the ABI’s work on mental health and looks to improve the level of understanding of mental health and available support among advisers and front line staff when engaging with customers who disclose they have a mental health condition.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, commented: “Mental health issues are a growing problem and our research indicates that levels of stress and anxiety have risen since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Mental health is a top-three reason for LV= income protection claims, and this initiative will help build confidence and competence among advisers and insurers’ staff when considering, talking about and supporting mental health issues with new and existing protection clients.

“LV= research shows that quarter of the general population say lockdown and social distancing measures have left them feeling lonely and isolated, with nearly two-thirds of young adults aged 18-24 years old say they have felt stressed or anxious in the last three. In turn, we expect disclosures about mental health issues to increase throughout 2021, for new protection applications.

“LV= has introduced a number of mental health related measures through the pandemic, focused on offering increased mental health support and access as part of our protection proposition – including the LV= payment break, 24/7 unlimited access to remote GPs and its confidential emotional support service for young adults. Arming our people with the knowledge and know how to spot, signpost and support mental health vulnerability is central to triggering the right measures. We welcome and look forward to adopting the new learning modules into our existing people development programmes.”