Finance News

Accord to launch discounted SVR products for its BTL range

Warren Lewis
|
6th October 2021
BTL buy to let sign

Intermediary-only lender, Accord Mortgages has announced that from Thursday 7th October a new range of discounted standard variable rate products for its buy-to-let range will be available for its landlord clients.

According to the lender, the new range features two-year discounted variable rates starting from just 1.19% for clients with a 40% deposit.

For landlords with a 35% deposit, a variable rate of 1.22% is available, and for those with a smaller deposit, there’s a variable rate of 1.34% up to 75% LTV, or 2.99% up to 80% LTV.

All products come with a £995 product fee and free standard valuation and are available to both house purchase and remortgage clients.

Accord revealed that it is also reducing rates across the buy-to-let range, which represent as much as a 0.24% reduction at 75% LTV.

Accord say that the rate cuts include a five-year fixed rate at 3.17% (was 3.29%) up to 80% LTV, available for home buying or remortgaging, which comes with a £995 completion fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation, a two-year fixed rate at 1.82% (was 2.06%) up to 75% LTV, available for remortgaging, which comes with a £495 completion fee, £250 cashback, free remortgage legal services and free standard valuation, and a two-year fixed rate at 1.29% (was 1.31%) up to 60% LTV, available for remortgage clients, which comes with a £1495 completion fee, free remortgage legal services and free standard valuation.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re delighted to provide these new discounted variable rate products, which offer outstanding value to landlord clients looking to benefit from lower rates and who don’t require the predictability of a fixed monthly payment.

“The rate reduction also offers great value across the range, and should appeal to a wide variety of brokers and their clients looking for the best option to suit their individual requirements.”

