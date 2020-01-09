Advicefront announce new partnership with Intelliflo

Adviser tech platform, Advicefront, has announced that it has formed a new partnership and integrated with Intelliflo’s business management software, Intelligent Office.

Financial planners will benefit from the new partnership by gaining access to seamless integration between Advicefront’s Onboard platform – a suite of fact-finding, risk-profiling, client agreement, billing and digital signature tools – and Intelliflo’s iO.

It is the latest of many planned integrations between Advicefront’s tools and the other tech commonly used in UK financial planning.

A second product, “Plan”, which is due later this year, will help advisers build financial plans for their clients, while a third is being launched shortly after to assist with execution.

José Supico, Advicefront CEO, commented on the new partnership: “Financial planners should have the freedom to use their preferred back office system alongside their favourite independent tools without having to re-key client data each time.

“So we’re going to make Advicefront talk with as many other platforms as we can and we’re going to make as many other tools available for use with Onboard as we can. This is the future – financial planning that is served by tech, rather than led by it.”

Nick Eatock, (pictured) Intelliflo’s Chief Executive Officer added: “Here at Intelliflo, we aim to support advisers by streamlining business processes and making life easier. Our Open APIs allow a wide range of products and services, such as Advicefront to integrate with Intelligent Office, which is one of the reasons why Intelligent Office is now used by a third of the UK’s financial planners and advisers.”