Advise Wise adds additional underwriting questions to platform

"This new feature is an additional step forward that allows the platform to take into consideration further property criteria, filtering the product search results based on the actual client’s needs"

Advise Wise has introduced free optional underwriting questions to its platform to help users find the best products for their clients’ needs.

The latest enhancement on Advise Wise Platform consists of 20 additional and optional questions that advisers can use to add more property details to their client’s case and to its product search.

The new feature is linked to the latest lender criteria and works on all lenders’ plans applying product filtering, resulting in a more robust recommendation.

Users can access the questions when entering or editing their clients’ property details by selecting the optional underwriting questions drop down section and adding the additional information requested.

Completing the additional underwriting questions - such as wall construction, if the property is listed or has solar panels - allows the platform to automatically restrict the product search, removing all those plans that do not meet the property criteria for the respective lender.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO at Advise Wise, commented: “Supporting advisers with innovative technology and contributing to simplifying the advising process are always at the core of everything we do. This new feature is an additional step forward that allows the platform to take into consideration further property criteria, filtering the product search results based on the actual client’s needs, to help our users find the right products more efficiently.

"We know the accuracy of advisers' recommendations is a crucial aspect to ensure the best outcome for clients and we’ve developed this new feature with that in mind. It's now easier than ever to source later life products, with extensive property criteria taken into account at the research stage without the need for advisors to pay for additional tools or software. We're confident this will enable our users to give more accurate recommendations, ultimately generating a better outcome for their clients.”