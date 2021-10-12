Adviser Event reveals new name and two 2022 dates after ‘resounding success’

"We are proudly reflecting that this event was designed for, and by, the intermediary mortgage space"

Financial Adviser Event, which recently held its first two events in Manchester and London, has announced a change of name for 2022 – with advisers now invited to attend the Mortgage Adviser Event.

Event organiser Laura Calcroft says the name change is designed to ‘proudly reflect’ the community of advisers the event was created for, with Mortgage Adviser Event having been born out of a desire to offer intermediaries a ‘forward-thinking space to learn, do business and network with a firm focus on the future of financial services’.

The inaugural events, held in Manchester on 14th September at Victoria Warehouse and London at Tobacco Dock on 5th October, were a ‘resounding success’.

In keeping with the event’s aims of offering more for advisers, 2021’s events – sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau – had comprehensive CII-accredited seminar programmes curated by Financial Reporter with HSBC, Legal & General, Investec and the Financial Conduct Authority represented in the line-up.

These were complemented by bite-sized sessions which focused on financial technology and product-specific learning in the Futures theatre. Both London and Manchester events also housed the Later Life Lending Symposium from Air Group, Key Partnerships and more2life, and London also saw the inaugural Mortgage Marketing Forum event take place under its roof.

As well as its name change, Mortgage Adviser Event has also today revealed its event dates for 2022, with ‘even better’ shows taking place in London on 25th May and Manchester on 29th September.

Advisers can learn more about the 2022 events by visiting the Mortgage Adviser Event website here, and can see Financial Reporter’s coverage of this year’s events here.

Event organiser Andy Shields said of the change:

“What’s in a name, you may ask! Well, as we reflect on a fantastic first set of events, we are – of course – taking stock and evaluating how best to build on this amazing start in 2022. By sharing our new name – the Mortgage Adviser Event - we are proudly reflecting that this event was designed for, and by, the intermediary mortgage space. We worked closely with industry partners to ensure this event brought together the mortgage community in a way that added real value to your day-to-day work, and it’s important that everything we do, including our name, is aligned with that.

“There are so many facets to the mortgage industry alone, spanning the consumer journey from first-time buyer mortgages to lifetime mortgages, and we want to ensure that we support

“As we head towards 2022, we want it to be clear that our aim is to champion, support and inspire the mortgage advice community – and what better way than to be specific about that in our event name? We are so thrilled by the industry’s response to this year’s event, enormously grateful to our sponsors and exhibitors, and above all – we cannot wait to introduce you to the Mortgage Adviser Event in both London and Manchester next year.”