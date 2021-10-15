Advisers urged to take part in AMI diversity & inclusion event

"We need to work together to ensure that our industry embraces society in its widest sense"

Individuals and firms have been urged to join the virtual audience at the upcoming launch of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ Viewpoint on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity in the mortgage industry.

This event, which takes place at 10am on Thursday 21st October, launches the report on the results of the extensive survey, conducted in July, of people’s perceptions and lived experiences of diversity and inclusion in the mortgage industry.

The trae body say the event will give members of the intermediary community an insight into how inclusive the sector is currently and what can be done by both individuals and firms to create a more balanced and inclusive industry for all. Registration is free here and attendees will be sent a link to attend.

Robert Sinclair, Chief Executive of AMI said:

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who took the time to complete our survey and to both Aldermore and Virgin Money for their support with this work. The survey gives us a real insight into the challenges faced by women and people from underrepresented groups within the sector and highlights some of the changes needed to make a real and permanent difference."

"I hope that people will watch the presentation, read the report and take action, both as individuals and firms. We need to work together to ensure that our industry embraces society in its widest sense, ensures that everyone feels safe, included and welcome, and that we are truly representative of our customers, both now and in the future."

"The AMI board would appreciate your support by joining us on this journey.”