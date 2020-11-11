Aldermore appoints Steven Cooper as new CEO

"His pedigree speaks for itself and our Board is confident that he will build upon Phillip’s legacy and grow our business successfully, while embracing and strengthening our culture and values."

Aldermore Group has appointed Steven Cooper as its new CEO from May 2021.

Former chief executive Phillip Monks announced his decision to retire from Aldermore in 2021, after founding the Bank in 2009.

Currently CEO of C.Hoare & Co., Steven brings more than three decades of international banking experience to the role including at Barclays where he was CEO of the Personal Banking Business across the UK and Europe and CEO of Barclaycard Business Solutions.

Pat Butler, Aldermore Group chairman, said: “I am delighted that Steven has decided to join us at Aldermore. His pedigree speaks for itself and our Board is confident that he will build upon Phillip’s legacy and grow our business successfully, while embracing and strengthening our culture and values. With Steven’s leadership we will continue to champion those values, to pursue our purpose of backing people to fulfil life’s hopes and dreams, and to support our customers, colleagues and communities in these difficult times. We look forward to welcoming Steven to Aldermore and having a smooth handover from Phillip in the first half of 2021.”

Steven Cooper commented: “Under the leadership of Phillip Monks, Aldermore has gone from a vision to a substantial business in just a short period of time. The Board and shareholders are committed to achieving a similar growth trajectory over the next few years, whilst maintaining the business purpose and its strong values. I am delighted to be leading this exciting new chapter in the evolution of Aldermore.”