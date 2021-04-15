Aldermore joins the MMA

Aldermore has become the latest lender to join the Mortgage Market Alliance (MMA).

The bank provides specialist finance to business owners, homeowners and landlords and car owners. Aldermore’s experienced underwriters take a 'flexible and human approach' to lending, including to customers with a small deposit, limited equity, those who are self-employed or have experienced credit issues in their past.

The MMA launched last year to provide a collaborative voice for the mortgage and property finance industry to help promote the availability of lending and the value of professional advice.

The Alliance focuses on communicating to customers that the lending market is open for business, has a strong appetite to lend, is increasing its reach and is highly competitive. As a call to action, customers are encouraged to seek professional, independent advice as the best way to access the most appropriate options for their circumstances.

Nick Parker, Head of Intermediary Distribution at Aldermore, said:

“Home buyers are more diverse and unique in their financial circumstances than ever before, and Covid-19 has made buying conditions more challenging. It has never been more vital that the industry unites and works together, to share best practices, challenge long-held assumptions, and bring the market forward as it evolves into the exciting and rapidly growing digital space.

“We must let those that aspire to be a home owner in the future or those that want to change their housing situation know that the mortgage market is open for business, and working for them. From a new buyer raising a small deposit, and self-employed to the last-steppers and private landlords managing big and small portfolios, there are now options and choice for all to find pathways to get to where they want to be.”

Rob Griffiths, Director of the Mortgage Market Alliance, said:

“I’d like to welcome Aldermore as the latest lender to commit to the Mortgage Market Alliance. As Nick says in his quote – it is more important than ever that the industry unites and works together, and we provide a channel for a collaborative effort to raise consumer awareness around the diverse range of options available in the mortgage market and the benefits of professional advice.”