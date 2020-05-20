FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Alternative Bridging to make charity donation for each loan enquiry

Compassion London was founded in response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Rozi Jones
|
20th May 2020
James Bloom
"We are pleased to be able to provide practical support and, given the high level of enquiries we are receiving, we look forward to providing many meals for front line workers"

Alternative Bridging has committed to donate one meal to Compassion London for each loan enquiry it receives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Compassion London was founded in response to the Covid-19 lockdown and provides meals to NHS staff and other key workers, individuals and families in need, and the most vulnerable in our society.

James Bloom, divisional director of Alternative Bridging, said: “In the past 30 years, we have experienced many crises and our primary focus has been to ensure our business continues to support our partners during such times. However, we must also have at the forefront of our minds those who are risking their lives to help those who are vulnerable and in need in our community.

“We are pleased to be able to provide practical support and, given the high level of enquiries we are receiving, we look forward to providing many meals for front line workers and those who need help. Compassion London is doing excellent work and we are very pleased to be able to assist them in this way.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.