Alternative Bridging to make charity donation for each loan enquiry

"We are pleased to be able to provide practical support and, given the high level of enquiries we are receiving, we look forward to providing many meals for front line workers"

Alternative Bridging has committed to donate one meal to Compassion London for each loan enquiry it receives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Compassion London was founded in response to the Covid-19 lockdown and provides meals to NHS staff and other key workers, individuals and families in need, and the most vulnerable in our society.

James Bloom, divisional director of Alternative Bridging, said: “In the past 30 years, we have experienced many crises and our primary focus has been to ensure our business continues to support our partners during such times. However, we must also have at the forefront of our minds those who are risking their lives to help those who are vulnerable and in need in our community.

“We are pleased to be able to provide practical support and, given the high level of enquiries we are receiving, we look forward to providing many meals for front line workers and those who need help. Compassion London is doing excellent work and we are very pleased to be able to assist them in this way.”