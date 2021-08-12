Ampla Finance launches beneficiary and executor loans in Scotland

Ampla Finance has launched its beneficiary and executor loans in the Scottish market.

The products enable beneficiaries to access their inheritance both pre and post grant of probate, or executors to access the total value of the estate to pay inheritance tax or other estate liabilities.

With close to 60% of people relying on inheritance as an important source of finance to clear debts, cover everyday bills or help pay for aspirational items, any delay to probate - a risk exacerbated by Covid-19 - can extend the time it takes for beneficiaries to access vital funds.

If there are insufficient liquid assets in the estate, executors can often find it difficult to pay inheritance tax, which is due within six months of death and before probate is granted, or to settle other estate liabilities. This can leave the executor with substantial bills to pay and without the finance in place to pay them.

From today, individuals living in Scotland will have access to Ampla’s beneficiary loans, designed to enable individuals to borrow up to 70% of their future inheritance, even before probate is granted. The loan can be used for any purpose.

Its executor loans enable executors to borrow up to 70% of the expected proceeds of their estate to pay inheritance tax or other estate liabilities.

The underwriting for both types of loans is based on the assets and liabilities in the estate, meaning they are available to borrowers regardless of their personal circumstances. With no monthly repayments and no early repayment fees, both loans are normally repaid in full once the estate is settled and the funds have been distributed.

Ampla Finance first rolled out the loans in England and Wales last year.

Steve Gauke, business development director at Ampla Finance, said: “Ampla Finance has had a really strong last twelve months, growing significantly across England & Wales and helping ever increasing numbers of individuals access funds locked up in the estate administration process. With Scotland lacking such options, it was inevitable that we would launch in the country."