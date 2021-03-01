Arnold & Baldwin launches free Zoom training sessions

"A well-managed and well-communicated survey can actually help to hold a deal together, showing that there is nothing to hide when it comes to the condition of the property."

Arnold & Baldwin has launched free one-to-one Zoom training sessions with mortgage brokers to educate them about the new RICS Home Survey Standard, how to properly prepare buyers, and how a well-managed survey can lead to a successful deal.

The chartered surveyor is inviting brokers to get in touch to arrange a free training session, which it says can help to improve conversion rates, client confidence and customer outcomes.

Joe Arnold, managing director of Arnold & Baldwin, said: “A well-managed and well-communicated survey can actually help to hold a deal together, showing that there is nothing to hide when it comes to the condition of the property. Increasingly lenders are turning to automated valuations based on statistical trends and often no surveyor enters the building to inspect the actual condition of the property. In this situation, whose responsibility is it to ensure that the buyer has fully considered the undertaking that they are entering?

“As a broker, you secure the finance your client needs to buy the property, but if that purchase leads to unquantifiable costs in the future, your clients’ finances are going to be considerably damaged. So, you have a responsibility to make your client aware of the risks as a purchaser, not just as a borrower. And you also have an opportunity here to improve your customer outcomes, client confidence, and your conversion rates.”