ASTL and FIBA to hold joint event

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) and the Financial Intermediary & Broker Association (FIBA) are holding a joint virtual event for brokers, lenders, solicitors, valuers and other industry providers.

The event, which takes place on 19th April for a group of 40 individually invited delegates, will cover a range of topics, including the FCA changes on fee disclosure and an update on government backed loan schemes, as well as addressing current market issues such as processing times.

The ASTL and FIBA are planning three similar invitation-only events for later in the year and members and associate members of both associations can register their interest in attending by emailing info@theastl.org or enquiries@fiba.org.uk.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “I’m very much looking forward to jointly hosting this event with our colleagues at FIBA. With the extension of the stamp duty holiday, we have already seen what can be achieved when trade bodies work together for the good of the industry, and the more we share knowledge and resources, and align our activity, the greater the impact we can have.”

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, commented: “FIBA and the ASTL are two separate trade associations that share many common causes and by working together towards those causes, we give ourselves a better chance of success. This is one event that will benefit all those who attend, and I’m looking forward to working with the ASTL on similar events and activity in the future.”