ASTL appoints three new board members

The three new executive board appointments were elected by members of the ASTL from a record number of candidates and votes. The new board members are:

· Jamie Pritchard, Sales Director at Glenhawk

· Sabinda Robinson-Sandhu, Head of Operations & Marketing at Avamore Capital

· Mark Stokes, Chief Commercial Officer at United Trust Bank

The new members of the ASTL board took up their responsibilities from 1st September, replacing James Bloom – Director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, Gavin Diamond – CEO at Spring Finance, and Alan Margolis, who all retire from their executive duties for the association, having served their maximum terms.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL says:

“Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who participated in the election for the three executive board vacancies. The number of candidates and votes were at an extremely high level, which demonstrates the support we continue to enjoy in keeping our association meaningful in the sector.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to the retiring executive board members, James Bloom, Gavin Diamond and Alan Margolis, all of whom have provided outstanding support and service to the ASTL in recent years. I am personally very grateful for their encouragement and guidance and respect the huge contribution they have made to the Association during their term of service.

“And, of course, I would like to thank Jamie Pritchard, Sabinda Robinson-Sandhu and Mark Stokes for committing their time and energies to helping lead the ASTL. We have an exciting year ahead, with our Conference in October and the launch of the short term lending industry’s first education programme, as well as the launch of our first White Paper on Bridging Finance. This activity wouldn’t be possible without the contribution of our members, associate members and executive team and we will continue to do all we can to support the interests of the short term lending industry and our customers.”