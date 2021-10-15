Atom Bank announce special offer rates on near prime products

Atom bank has announced that it has made changes to its mortgage pricing, including special offer rates on its near-prime products, designed to help customers secure a loan when they have less-than-perfect credit.

According to the lender, those who qualify for Near Prime can now get a two-year fixed rate 60% LTV mortgage at 2.45%, free valuations for purchase mortgages and remortgages, free legal fees for remortgages. There is also a five-year fixed rate product, starting from 2.79% at 60% LTV

These limited-time special offers follow Atom’s move to improve its lending criteria for Near Prime mortgages, opening these up to a wider range of potential customers.

In addition to Near Prime changes, Atom is expanding Prime products available at 80% LTV and is reducing rates on 85% to 95% LTV Prime products too. These include:

Two-year 85% LTV rates reduced by 0.50% and five-year 85% LTV by up to 0.30%

Two-year 90% LTV rates reduced by up to 0.15% and five-year 90% LTV by up to 0.10%

Two-year 95% LTV rates from 2.69% and five-year 95% LTV from 2.99%

Changes have also been made to early repayment charges for two-year and five-year products.

Paul Elliott, Head of Mortgages at Atom bank, said: “We’re constantly looking to ensure we’re offering the best and most competitive rates to customers who are looking to either purchase a new home or remortgage, and are thrilled to once again unveil market-leading rates.

“This is great news in particular for those with less than perfect credit as these changes we’re making today, coupled with the improvements we made to our Near Prime lending criteria earlier this month, mean that we’re offering outstanding value for customers.”