FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Bailey 'rejects' argument that Bank of England stoked inflation

The Monetary Policy Committee is 'prepared' to 'take the actions needed to return inflation to target over a period that avoids unnecessary volatility in the economy', Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said today.

Amy Loddington
23rd May 2022
Bank of England BoE
"The Bank of England will, as always, take monetary policy decisions to ensure that the inflation target is met over the medium term"

However, speaking at Oesterreichische Nationalbank's Annual Economic Conference in Vienna, the governor said he rejected 'the argument that in [its] response to Covid the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee let demand get out of hand and thus stoked inflation', adding that 'the facts simply do not support this'.

The Monetary Policy Committee recently voted to increase interest rates by 0.25%, to 1.0% - its fourth rise in a row from a historic low of 0.10% in March 2020.

Bailey said that the job of monetary policymakers was not to 'anticipate and stop the effects on inflation of shocks' such as the invasion of Ukraine or Covid-19, but to respond when they happen, adding:

"It is domestic actions that have to get us back to price stability. For monetary policy, the choice of policy actions is influenced by the nature of the shock we are facing."

"In the UK we are facing a very big negative impact on real incomes caused by the rise in prices of things we import, notably energy. We expect that to weigh heavily on demand. We judge the appropriate degree of monetary tightening taking that into account."

He went on to explain that UK GDP in March was just 0.6% above its pre-Covid level, and is 'substantially below the path it was expected to follow pre-Covid'.

He concluded:

"What we do have is a very tight labour market. But that does not look like a story about rapid demand growth. The labour force has shrunk by around 1% since the onset of Covid. It looks much more like an impact from the supply of labour."

"The job of the Bank of England is to return inflation to target at a time when a very large headwind from external shocks, and an internal shock from a fall in the labour force, are reducing real incomes but risk leading to persistence in domestic wage and price setting, so-called second round effects."

"The Bank of England will, as always, take monetary policy decisions to ensure that the inflation target is met over the medium term. We have raised the official rate four times so far and have made clear that in order to bring inflation down to target we are prepared to do so again based on the assessment at each of our meetings."

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.