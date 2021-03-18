Bank Rate held at 0.1% in unanimous MPC vote

"The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity"

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%.

The meeting marks one year since the Bank of England’s decision to cut rates to 0.1% on 19th March 2020.

The MPC’s central projections in the February Monetary Policy Report assumed that Covid-related restrictions and people’s health concerns would weigh on activity in the near term, but that the vaccination programme would lead to those easing, such that UK GDP was projected to recover strongly over 2021 towards pre-Covid levels.

At the time of the Report, a further increase in unemployment had been projected over the next couple of quarters. CPI inflation was expected to return towards the 2% target in the spring and, conditioned on the market path for interest rates, it was projected to be close to 2% over the second and third years of the forecast period.

Since the time of that forecast, developments in global GDP growth have been a little stronger than anticipated. In part reflecting this and alongside positive news on some vaccination programmes, advanced economy longer-term government bond yields have risen rapidly to levels similar to those seen shortly before the pandemic.

The rates of Covid infections and hospitalisations have fallen markedly across the United Kingdom and the vaccination programme is proceeding at a rapid pace. Plans for the easing of restrictions on activity have been announced and envisage that restrictions could be lifted somewhat more rapidly than was assumed in the February Report.

Budget 2021, published in March, contained a number of significant new policy announcements, including the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and other measures to support the economy in the near term which had not been reflected in the February Report.

The extension of the Government’s employment support schemes is likely to mean that the near-term rise in the unemployment rate will be more moderate than suggested by the MPC’s February Report projections.

UK GDP fell by 2.9% in January. This was less weak than expected, due mainly to developments in public sector output, but still leaves GDP around 10% below its 2019 Q4 level. Additionally, twelve-month CPI inflation rose slightly to 0.7% in January.

In its meeting, the MPC agreed that there is "a material degree of spare capacity at present" but that the recovery from the pandemic "remains unusually uncertain".

In its minutes, the Committee said: "If the outlook for inflation weakens, the Committee stands ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve its remit. The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably."

James Lynch, investment manager at Aegon, commented: “On the 11th March 2020 the MPC voted to reduce the BoE policy rate from 0.75% to 0.25% and on the 19th March again to 0.10%, where it has been held since. Of course, there has since been more stimulus added in the form of gilt purchases or ‘quantitative easing,’ the last being announced in November of 2020, but action in 2021 has been essentially to do nothing, so far.

“In an easing cycle, which happened extremely quickly in 2020, policy action is surprisingly simple - you do everything. That means easing policy rates, increasing QE, buying corporate bonds and setting up lending facilities with lots of new acronyms.

“It’s trickier to do nothing. This is what we see the Bank of England doing in 2021, nothing. There was an expectation in the market of negative bank rate (it was priced in), but the BofE has managed to steer clear of doing that as financial institutions were not operationally ready for it until August 2021. By that point though the economy will be in a much better place, so it will not be needed. And the bank already announced the QE buying for 2021 last November.

“Hopefully by then, the BofE should be back to its usual job of trying to get medium-term inflation levels to the 2% target. Depending on how the economy evolves in 2022 the next move should be tightening instead. But what form? The committee has previously said it would not sell down the QE holdings until the policy rate was 1.5%, but is has asked for a review of this guidance. As such, we could see assets sales before a policy rate move. That being said, the BofE has never sold a single QE gilt so the communication of this may be tricky.”