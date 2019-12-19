Bank Rate maintained at 0.75% in split vote

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has today voted by a majority of 7–2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%.

The Committee voted unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10 billion. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435 billion.

Frances Haque, Santander UK Chief Economist, comments: “The decision to hold rates was widely expected given the outcome of the general election increases the certainty of the UK leaving the EU at the end of January, reducing the risk of a continuing “slow puncture” in the UK economy.

The economic data published so far for the last quarter of this year indicates that growth will likely be weak or perhaps even negative and continues to depend on consumer spending to fuel growth.

However, with inflation well below the target rate and with the likelihood of reduced uncertainty, at least in the short term, the MPC is clearly standing by its cautious approach and will wait to see what type of momentum is carried into the beginning of 2020.

This, along with understanding what the next Budget will bring, will be crucial in determining the MPC’s next move.”

Kevin Roberts, Director, Legal & General Mortgage Club, comments: “While the base rate has been held today, last week’s election result looks to have buoyed the market and reassured consumers to press ahead with their homeownership plans.

For existing and prospective homeowners there are some excellent deals available on the market right now and it’s a great time to lock into a new mortgage. Whether buyers are opting for a fixed or variable rate product, speaking with an independent financial adviser is the logical first step.

Having a professional on your side to guide you through your full range of options, as well as other important considerations like protection, is a great way to save money, time and gain valuable reassurance that you’ve made the right decision.”