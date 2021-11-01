Barcadia Media and Mortgage Adviser Event join The Mortgage Marketing Forum

"The community is open to marketers of all levels working in the mortgage industry, whether it’s for a lender, distributor, broker, tech company or other provider."

Barcadia Media and Mortgage Adviser Event have joined The Mortgage Marketing Forum as corporate sponsors, with the ability to access the forum’s membership of industry marketers.

Corporate sponsorship provides Barcadia Media and Mortgage Adviser Event with the ability to present or take part on a panel during at least one forum event each year and have up to 2 delegate spaces at each physical event. They will also get a listing on the Mortgage Marketing Forum website.

The Mortgage Marketing Forum now has marketer members from across the mortgage and specialist finance sector including high street lenders, specialist residential, buy to let and bridging lenders, mortgage clubs and networks and technology firms. The Forum will be hosting three more events this year, including ‘How to get the most out of your PR agency’, “The value of brand distinctiveness and how to achieve it’ and the 2021 ‘Mortgage Marketing Forum Seminar & Networking Event’. The events programme for Q1 2022 will be announced soon.

More details are available at www.mortgagemarketingforum.co.uk.

Paul Hunt, director at The Mortgage Marketing Forum, said: “Our mission at The Mortgage Marketing Forum is to provide knowledge, support and inspiration, with the objective of championing the commercial benefits of good marketing and the professionals who deliver it.

“The community is open to marketers of all levels working in the mortgage industry, whether it’s for a lender, distributor, broker, tech company or other provider.

“As a forum we will host regular events, provide access to exclusive articles and reports, and give members a confidential environment within which they can share ideas, thought leadership content, ask questions and share best practice. Our corporate sponsors are an essential part of the forum, enabling us to deliver better content and events for our members. We’re very pleased that Barcadia Media have joined The Mortgage Marketing Forum and look forward to working with the team.”

Stefan Cardwell, marketing manager at Barcadia Media, commented: "We are pleased to be working with the team at The Mortgage Marketing Forum and have been impressed by the information and support they offer to the mortgage sector, so we’re thrilled to officially partner with them as a corporate sponsor.

"The Mortgage Marketing Forum offers a wealth of interesting, informative content for marketers to enjoy and further cements our ongoing commitment to education within the mortgage industry.”

Laura Calcroft from Mortgage Adviser Event added: "We were delighted to finally return to physical events this year, and our new partnership with the Mortgage Marketing Forum allows us to further champion, support and inspire the mortgage community.

"The mortgage market is continually changing and evolving and the Mortgage Marketing Forum's upcoming events will prove vital to anyone working in marketing during a post-Covid lending environment."