Beaufort Financial adds two new ARs

National advice business Beaufort Financial has announced two new appointed representatives as part of its ongoing expansion.

Falkirk-based Forth Valley was first launched by founder, Douglas Harley, as Harley Financial Services in 2002. The business was one of the first Scottish firms to earn the Chartered Financial Planners title from the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The group has also launched Pembrokeshire-based Beaufort Financial Pembs, which was established in July 2020 and will be run by independent financial advisers, Alex Thomas and Tyenne Morgan.

Derrick Dunne, Chief Executive of Beaufort Financial, said:

“As a business, we are passionate about empowering adviser firms – both new and established – with the tools they need to develop and grow successful businesses.

“Working with more advisers like Douglas, Alex and Tyenne, who are passionate about what they do and want to be in it for the long-term, is an important part of our growth strategy. This is another exciting development for us and we look forward to supporting both teams for many years to come.”

Alex Thomas, Independent Financial Adviser at Beaufort Financial Pembs, said:

“By working with Beaufort Financial, we have all the infrastructure and assistance needed to get our business off the ground, freeing us up to focus on what’s important for a new firm – helping more people achieve better financial outcomes and growing our client base.

“The team have an unrivalled understanding of IFAs and the challenges they face, so we look forward to benefitting from their expertise.”